Amruta Fadnavis case: Designer's father Anil Jaisinghani arrested from Gujarat

In the latest development in the Amruta Fadnavis case, Mumbai Police on Monday nabbed suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani following his daughter's arrest for allegedly trying to blackmail and bribe the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said.

Police also arrested a relative of Anil Jaisinghani along with a driver who had been helping him and has now been detained. According to the police, 5 teams had been formed to nab Jaisinghani out of which two were in Maharashtra while three others were sent to Gujarat. Initially, he had been traced to Shirdi but dodging the teams he escaped to Gujarat.

"Many mobile phones and internet devices had been seized," said police.

A crime branch official confirmed that Anil Jaisinghani, who has 14 to 15 cases pending against him, was nabbed from Gujarat but refused to divulge details. Mumbai Police had on March 16 arrested Aniksha Anil Jaisinghani, a designer, after Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta fell into controversy after a designer tried to bribe her Rs 1 crore seeking favor for her absconding father. The opposition leaders did not miss the opportunity to question the Deputy CM in the matter.

Fadnavis, himself came forward in the assembly and spoke on the issue on Thursday. He said an appropriate inquiry will be done into the first information report (FIR) registered in connection with an attempt to bribe and blackmail his wife. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar, in the assembly, sought to know the details of the case reported in the media.

"Malabar Hill Police will investigate the rest of the blackmail and threats to Amruta Fadnavis," said police.

