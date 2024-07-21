Amit Shah holds key meeting with Maharashtra Deputy CMs Fadnavis, Pawar, discusses strategy for assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Maharashtra assembly elections: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a crucial meeting with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Saturday to discuss preparations and strategies for the upcoming assembly elections.

Notably, the assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place in September-October this year.

In the meeting, the top leaders also discussed the issue that, during the Lok Sabha elections, NCP and BJP workers failed to support each other at the local level. It is pertinent to mention that in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance won 17 seats in Maharashtra, while the Opposition alliance secured 30 seats.

Amit Shah in Pune today

Shah is attending a day-long state convention in Pune on Sunday to energise BJP cadres and emphasise the need for readiness to make necessary compromises and sacrifices for the MahaYuti’s victory.

He is expected to advise the leaders and workers to further step up coordination and dialogue with the allies Shiv Sena and NCP despite BJP’s leadership position in the MahaYuti. Shah, who has conveyed to the state BJP leadership that the party will not go solo in the Assembly election, will exhort the cadres to follow the alliance dharma and along with Shiv Sena and NCP fight with full strength and force.

Home Minister Shah is expected to ask the state leaders to follow the 'collective leadership' principle in the implementation of its Assembly election roadmap and also in keeping the allies together.

