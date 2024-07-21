Maharashtra: Pune woman beaten by car driver in road rage, two arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pune woman beaten by car driver in road rage, two arrested.

In an alleged road rage incident in Pune city, a 27-year-old woman was brutally beaten by a car driver on Baner-Pashan Road in Pune, police said. The incident happened on Saturday (July 20) afternoon and the accused driver and another woman who was with him were arrested, police said.

The victim, who was riding a two-wheeler with two children, alleged that the driver followed her for 2 kilometres before the assault, leaving her with severe injuries and bleeding from her nose.

The video has gone viral on social media. The accused have been under sections 118(1), 74, 115(2), 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicle Act, the police said, adding the case has been registered at Chaturshrangi Police Station. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

More details are awaited into this regard.

