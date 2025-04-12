Shivaji Maharaj's legacy not limited to Maharashtra, the nation and world need his ideals: Amit Shah Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort amid rising political heat in Maharashtra over legacy and appointments.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid solemn tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort on the occasion of the Maratha warrior king’s 345th death anniversary. His visit also coincided with the centenary celebrations of the renovation of Shivaji Maharaj's mausoleum. Shah was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with BJP leader and Shivaji descendant Udyanraje Bhosale. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj passed away at Raigad Fort in April 1680 due to health-related complications.

Visit comes amid political row

Shah's visit takes place against the backdrop of growing political friction in the state, with debates heating up over the legacy of historical figures like Aurangzeb and Shivaji Maharaj. The Union Minister is expected to hold crucial discussions with leaders of the Mahayuti alliance regarding the contentious appointment of Guardian Ministers for Raigad and Nashik districts.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar confirmed that Shah is likely to meet state NCP president Sunil Tatkare at his residence for lunch, along with CM Fadnavis and Dy CM Eknath Shinde. "The Guardian Minister issue for Raigad and Nashik is expected to come up during the meeting," Pawar told reporters.

The recent appointment of BJP's Girish Mahajan as Guardian Minister of Nashik and NCP's Aditi Tatkare for Raigad has sparked speculation over rifts within the Shiv Sena–BJP–NCP alliance.

Shah to attend Chitralekha Foundation event in Mumbai

Later in the day, Shah is also scheduled to attend the 75th Foundation Day celebrations of the Gujarati weekly Chitralekha in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area. His series of meetings and public engagements are being closely watched as Maharashtra’s political dynamics continue to shift in the lead-up to upcoming elections.

