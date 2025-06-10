Alcohol price to increase in Maharashtra as state hikes excise duty: Check revised rates here The Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved some of the measures to increase the revenue of the Excise Department. These initiatives are expected to boost the department's annual revenue by approximately Rs 14,000 crore.

Mumbai:

Alcohol will become expensive in Maharashtra as the state government has decided to hike excise duties on Tuesday. The latest move from the state applies to both retail purchases from a liquor store and consumption in a restaurant or bar.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved some of the measures to increase the revenue of the Excise Department. These initiatives are expected to boost the department's annual revenue by approximately Rs 14,000 crore.

As per the announcement from the state government, the premium foreign liquor brands have seen the most hike, with a new rate set to bring the minimum retail price to Rs 360.

The excise duty on Indian-made foreign liquor will increase from three times to 4.5 times the manufacturing value and the excise duty on country liquor will rise from Rs 180 to Rs 205 per proof litre.

Check revised retail prices

The state government has issued the revised minimum retail prices for 180 ml bottles, which are expected to impact consumer costs:

Country liquor: Rs 80

Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML): Rs 148

IMFL: Rs 205

Premium foreign liquor: Rs 360

Maharashtra Made Liquor category introduced

Another notable addition in the new policy is the introduction of Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML). This new category includes grain-based spirits produced exclusively by local manufacturers, aiming to promote regional production.

In this regard, the Maharashtra government said these reforms are a result of an extensive review of excise policies in other states which focused on tax structures, licensing efficiency, and measures to combat evasion. The objective of the new policy is not only to boost state revenue but also to curb illicit trade and foster a more transparent and regulated liquor market across Maharashtra, the Chief Minister’s office stated.