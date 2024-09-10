Ajit Pawar stops convoy to aid road accident victim in Pune | WATCH heartwarming moment

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with road accident victim

In a notable display of goodwill, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made headlines for stopping his convoy to assist an individual injured in a road accident this morning. The incident occurred at 6:45 am near Pune's Circuit House.

In the video, Pawar is seen comforting the victim, who had been knocked off a two-wheeler, and ensuring that the injured person received the necessary help and support.

Watch video here

As Pawar's convoy was en route, it came upon the scene of the accident where a person was found injured. Without hesitation, Pawar and his team stopped to provide immediate assistance. The Deputy Chief Minister, along with his personal security officers, was seen speaking to the victim, inquiring about his injuries, and offering him water.

The Deputy Chief Minister's actions underscored the importance of leadership that extends beyond political duties and into community service.

