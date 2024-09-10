Tuesday, September 10, 2024
     
Maharashtra: Train services hit between Thane and Panvel due to THIS issue at Nerul

All the up and down train movements between Thane and Panvel have been significantly affected, as per the Central Railways.

Mumbai Updated on: September 10, 2024 9:03 IST
Train services hit between Thane and Panvel
Image Source : PTI The Central Railways has issued a statement regarding the disruption.

Central Railway has reported a significant disruption in train services between Thane and Panvel in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The disruption has occurred due to the Overhead Equipment (OHE) issue at Nerul. The malfunction has affected both up and down train movements, causing delays and inconveniences for commuters on this busy route, said the Central Railway in a statement. 

It further added that maintenance teams are on-site, working to resolve the issue and restore normal train operations as quickly as possible. Passengers are advised to check for updates and consider alternative travel arrangements until the situation is rectified, the statement added. 

India Tv - Overhead Equipment (OHE) issue at Nerul has led to the disruption of services.

Image Source : INDIA TVOverhead Equipment (OHE) issue at Nerul has led to the disruption of services.

More details to be added. 

