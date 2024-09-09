Maharashtra BJP president Bawankule's son's Audi hits multiple vehicles in Nagpur, driver detained | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Accident captured in CCTV footage, damaged Audi car

A tragic accident occurred last night in Nagpur when an Audi car collided with two vehicles and a two-wheeler. The crash, which happened near the Center Point Hotel, resulted in extensive damage to all involved vehicles. Fortunately, despite the serious nature of the collision, no one was seriously injured.

The Sitabari Police Station has launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports suggest that the Audi may have been driven under the influence of alcohol, with blood samples from the occupants currently being analyzed for confirmation.

According to the Sitabuldi police station official, the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car at 1 am and then with a moped, leaving two youths injured. "The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Two occupants, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by those in the Polo car," he said.

"The duo was taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police. The medical examination of driver Arjun Hawre and occupant Chittamwar is in progress. Driver Hawre could be placed under arrest at any time," he said.

The official said the occupants of the Audi were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place, adding the medical examination would include blood tests for alcohol detection. "A case of rash driving and other offences was registered on the complaint of Sonkamble. No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," the official said.

Audi registered in name of Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son

The Audi, which is registered under the name of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son, has added a high-profile element to the case. The occupants of the Audi, Arjun Haware and Ronit Chintanwar, have been taken into custody. They are suspected of fleeing the scene immediately after the accident.

The Superintendent of Police confirmed the incident and emphasized that a thorough and impartial investigation is underway. Chandrashekhar Bawankule has called for a comprehensive review of the case, urging for unbiased justice and careful examination of all evidence, including CCTV footage. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

With PTI Inputs