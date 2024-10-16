Ajit Pawar accuses MVA of spreading fake news, boasts of Maha Alliance achievements

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mumbai: NCP (Ajit faction) President Ajit Pawar addresses during a press conference, in Mumbai.

Addressing the media, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar Faction) leader Ajit Pawar slammed the Opposition for spreading misleading information about the Mahayuti’s work. He pointed to successful government schemes like the Ladli Bahna Yojana, which benefited women immensely and dismissed allegations that the scheme would not be funded.

Election Commission’s decision and Opposition’s claims

Pawar also addressed the allegations against the Election Commission's decision, accusing the Opposition of creating fake news about the election phase. He stressed that the Election Commission was functioning independently and all Mahayuti Alliance allies were united. He presented a report on the progress made by the government from 2022 to 2024, stressing that development plans have been implemented for all segments of society.

Devendra Fadnavis: Elections were like a call to war for us

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that for the Mahayuti Alliance, the upcoming elections symbolise a ‘shankhnad’ (war cry) for further momentum, while for the Opposition, it represented an announcement of their failure.

Focus on Ladli Bahna Schemes and plans

Pawar termed the success of the Ladli Bahna scheme as a victory for the welfare of women. He criticised the opposition for questioning the implementation of the scheme and explained that funds have been successfully distributed.

