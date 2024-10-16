Maharashtra elections 2024: BJP warns party leaders against attacking Mahayuti allies, suspends former MLA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra elections 2024: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule warned party leaders and workers not to speak against Mahayuti (alliance) leaders. As scheduled for the upcoming assembly election in Maharashtra was announced, the ruling party does not want any split on the ground in the alliance. The warning was issued in the context of the suspension of former MLA and BJP state executive member Mallikarjun Reddy. He was suspended from the party for 6 years due to his anti-party activities. A letter has been issued in this regard carrying the signature of BJP state office secretary Mukund Kulkarni.

Bawankule clearly said that if necessary, such steps (strict actions) will be taken in other places of Maharashtra as well. He warned that strict action will be taken against BJP leaders or workers if they speak against Mahayuti partners.

Bawankule added some people have done anti-party activities and violated party discipline by speaking publically about the internal matters of the party. He asserted that in future, action will be taken against any leader or worker who rebels or speaks against Mahayuti publicly.

Immediately after the announcement of the assembly elections, former MLA of Ramtek in Nagpur and senior BJP leader Mallika Arjun Reddy had given a statement against Shiv Sena (Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde)'s prospective candidate Ashish Jaiswal that he will not support him. The party took it seriously and immediately suspended her for 6 years.

Earlier, the Election Commission Tuesday announced Maharashtra will vote in one phase on November 20, while Jharkhand will go to polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, setting the stage for another round of contest between a buoyant BJP and the Congress, which has been jolted by the Congress' shock Haryana defeat. The counting of votes will be held on November 23.