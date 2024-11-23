AIMIM secures Malegaon Central seat in Maharashtra elections, Owaisi congratulates winning candidate

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AIMIM chief Owaisi

As the Election Commission of India concluded announcing results for the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) achieved its first victory in the state, securing the Malegaon Central seat.

According to the results announced by the Election Commission, AIMIM's candidate, Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique, won the Malegaon Central seat with 109,653 votes. He defeated Asif Shaikh Rasheed of the Indian Secular Assembly of Maharashtra, who secured 109,491 votes, and Shaan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed of the Samajwadi Party, who managed to garner only 9,624 votes.

AIMIM Congratulates Its Malegaon Central Candidate

Following the party's win in Malegaon Central, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi congratulated Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he extended his greetings, stating:

"Congratulations to Mufti Ismail sahab on being elected as Malegaon MLA for the second time."

Owaisi also addressed the party's candidates who could not secure victory in the polls, expressing gratitude to voters and encouraging his team. He remarked, "I am thankful to the people of Maharashtra who voted for us in large numbers. To our candidates, party workers, and supporters, I urge you all not to lose heart and work with renewed resolve. If anything, the election results show that people are looking for a genuine political alternative and that Majlis has established itself in Maharashtra’s politics."

He also acknowledged the efforts of other party candidates, including Faruk Shah, Farooq Shabdi, Haji Farooq Maqbool Shabdi, and Ateeque Ahmad Khan, praising their strong fights. Further, he added, "Imtiaz Jaleel led the party in a tough battle & and his own seat wasn’t easy. But I am confident that he will bounce back again inshallah. Imtiaz Jaleel is not a typical politician, and I sure that this is just a hiccup in his political journey."