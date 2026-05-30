82 'highly dangerous' buildings identified in Mumbai, MHADA begins evicting occupants

Mumbai:

Taking preventive measures ahead of the monsoon season, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Saturday identified 82 cessed buildings in the city's island area as "highly dangerous" in its annual pre-monsoon survey and initiated the process of evicting occupants. The housing authority, in a release on Friday, said the survey was conducted by its Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board, with the list including 43 structures that had been classified as highly dangerous last year.

82 buildings house a total of 2,736 occupants

The 82 buildings house a total of 2,736 occupants, including 2,256 residential and 480 non-residential tenants and residents, the authority said. According to MHADA, notices have already been served to 176 residential occupants directing them to vacate the premises, and of these, 29 tenants have shifted to the authority's transit camps, while 36 have made alternative accommodation arrangements on their own.

Eviction notices are being issued to the remaining tenants/residents of these buildings, and the process of vacating the premises is underway, the release stated. Arrangements would have to be made for 2,102 occupants in transit camps, and the Board has initiated the necessary process, it said.

Occupants urged to cooperate with officials during evacuation drive

The authority appealed to residents of the dangerous buildings to cooperate with officials during the evacuation drive and follow safety instructions to prevent accidents and loss of life and property during the monsoon season.

It also urged residents to immediately report any signs of structural distress or accidents in old buildings. Residents can contact the Board's control room on 23536945, 23517423 or mobile number 9321637699, apart from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's control room, the release said.

Also Read:

Gujarat: Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation clears illegal encroachments near Madarsa under police security