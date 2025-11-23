Gujarat: Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation clears illegal encroachments near Madarsa under police security Gujarat demolition drive: Residents living in the flats and hostel vacated their premises with their belongings before the demolition process began. Officials clarified that the demolition targeted only the illegal constructions that were obstructing the TP Road expansion project.

Bhavnagar:

In Bhavnagar district’s Akwada locality, a significant demolition drive is underway to complete the 24-meter-wide TP Road. The authorities in Gujarat have removed illegal encroachments covering 1,500 square meters in and around the Darul Ulum Madarsa to facilitate this infrastructure project. The demolition work is progressing peacefully under tight security maintained by the Bhavnagar district police and municipal corporation teams.

Operation details and security measures

The operation began early in the morning, involving heavy machinery including four JCBs and three Hitachi excavators. The municipal corporation bulldozed six illegally constructed flats and one hostel room adjacent to the madrasa, clearing substantial space for the road expansion. Approximately 150 police personnel, along with specialised units like LCB and SOG, have been deployed to prevent any disturbances and ensure smooth execution of the demolition work.

Public cooperation and legal process

Residents living in the flats and hostel vacated the premises with their belongings before demolition began. Authorities clarified that only illegal constructions obstructing the TP Road were targeted- not the madarsa's core structure. The municipal corporation has previously issued notices to the encroachers as the demolitions followed due legal process. This clearance campaign is part of a larger municipal effort to remove encroachments obstructing public infrastructure development.

Ensuring urban development and public welfare

The Bhavnagar clearance operation reflects broader state efforts to reclaim public land for the intended communal and infrastructural benefits. The authorities are committed to enforcing law and order during these operations, deploying adequate police forces to maintain peace and order.

Statewide crackdown on illegal encroachments

Similar demolition drives are ongoing across Gujarat, including in Gir Somnath district where over 1,300 square meters of encroached land was freed. The state government, reaffirming its zero-tolerance stand, continues to target illegal religious, commercial, and residential structures on government land to open spaces for parks, playgrounds, community centers, and other public facilities.