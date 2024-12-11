Women who cannot avail benefit of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' in Madhya Pradesh | Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ladli Behna Yojana

Ladli Behna Yojana: The purpose of 'Ladli Bahana Yojana' in Madhya Pradesh is to provide financial assistance to the women of the state. The Ladli Bahna scheme was initially launched by former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan on January 28, 2023, providing Rs 1,000 per month to women. The amount was later increased to Rs 1,250, with future plans to gradually raise it to Rs 3000 per month. Currently, approximately 1.25 crore women in the state benefit from the scheme. This scheme is for those women who are financially weak and need social security.

However, some of the women in the state are not eligible for the scheme which is as follows.

Who cannot avail benefit of 'Ladli Behna Yojana'?

Here are the conditions under which women will not be eligible for the 'Ladli Behna Yojana':

Age Limit: Women below 21 years and above 60 years of age will not get the benefit of this scheme.

Women below 21 years and above 60 years of age will not get the benefit of this scheme. Unmarried Women: Unmarried women cannot apply for the scheme.

Unmarried women cannot apply for the scheme. Women Living Outside the State: Only those women who reside in Madhya Pradesh are eligible.

Only those women who reside in Madhya Pradesh are eligible. Income Tax Payers: If the woman or her family members are income taxpayers, then they will not get the benefit of this scheme.

If the woman or her family members are income taxpayers, then they will not get the benefit of this scheme. Annual Income: Women whose family's combined annual income is more than 2.5 lakhs will not be eligible for the scheme.

Women whose family's combined annual income is more than 2.5 lakhs will not be eligible for the scheme. Women Availing Benefits of Other Government Schemes: Women already receiving benefits from other government schemes (e.g., old age pension, health scheme) cannot apply.

Women already receiving benefits from other government schemes (e.g., old age pension, health scheme) cannot apply. Above Poverty Line: Women or their families classified above the poverty line will not get the benefit.

Women or their families classified above the poverty line will not get the benefit. Women Working in Government Jobs: Women employed in government services are not eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme.

Women employed in government services are not eligible to avail the benefits of this scheme. Conditions Related to Family Members: Women from families with current or former MPs or MLAs, or those availing benefits of any government post, are not eligible for the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Women from families with current or former MPs or MLAs, or those availing benefits of any government post, are not eligible for the Ladli Behna Yojana. Conditions Related to Husband: If the woman’s husband is not eligible under the government scheme, then she will also not be able to avail the benefits of this scheme.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: Gita recitation event finds place in Guinness World Records, CM Yadav receives certificate

Also Read: Baba Bageshwar's brother denies claims made in old video, says relationship intact between them