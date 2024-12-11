Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
  Madhya Pradesh: Gita recitation event finds place in Guinness World Records, CM Yadav receives certificate

Madhya Pradesh: Gita recitation event finds place in Guinness World Records, CM Yadav receives certificate

Madhya Pradesh: Gita Jayanti is celebrated the day after the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. On this day, the Mokshada Ekadashi fast is also observed.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bhopal Published : Dec 11, 2024 17:55 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 18:11 IST
Image Source : MOHAN YADAV (X) Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav receives certificate of Guinness World Records created for Gita recitation.
Image Source : MOHAN YADAV (X) Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav receives certificate of Guinness World Records created for Gita recitation.

Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended greetings to everyone on the Guinness World Records created for Gita recitation and received its certificate for the team of Guinness World Records today (December 11). Over 5,000 Acharyas collectively recited the third chapter of the holy Gita's 'Karma Yog', in unison, at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal to create the world record on the occasion of Gita Jayanti.

Addressing the event, CM Yadav said, "I extend my greetings to everyone on the creation of a world record for recitation shlokas of holy Gita today. I also pray to the almighty that the journey of this record should continue further. It feels great today that ten slokas of Gita's Chapter three, 'Karma Yog' were recited. I congratulate the Culture Department for organising the event."

Additionally, CM Yadav also transferred Rs 1,572 crore in the accounts of 1.28 crore Ladli Behans through a single click and around Rs 334.38 crore to over 55 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme in the state.

"Today, we have also transferred the monthly installment of the Laldi Behna Yojana to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme. Besides, as we are completing one year of our government in the state, two other events joined with this event. First is 'Jankalyan Parv' which will begin from today, December 11 and will conclude on December 26," the CM said.

He further added that another event would run for 40 days in which government officials along with public representatives would go among the people in every ward, tehsil and village across the state. They would make the people aware of the welfare schemes of the state government and ensure that those eligible would get the benefits of the public welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister also claimed, "The holy Gita is a book, which the people discuss most and want to know, read and understand it across the globe. We are proud of it."

Gita Jayanti

According to the Panchang, Gita Jayanti falls on December 11 this year. The scripture Gita originated 5,000 years ago when Lord Shri Krishna imparted the teachings of Karma to Arjuna during the Kurukshetra war between the Kauravas and the Pandavas. 

