Baba Bageshwar's brother denies claims made in old video, says relationship intact between them

File image of Baba Bageshwar alias Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Baba Bageshwar’s brother Shaligram Garg on Tuesday denied breaking relations with Dhirendra Krishna Shastri alias Bageshwar. In a fresh video, Garg said that the video is being perceived in the ‘wrong way’ by social media users and news channels and asked people not to believe the clip in which he speaks about severing ties with Bageshwar.

Earlier on Monday night, in a video Garg, Shahtri’s younger brother released a video of himself from his residence claiming that he has cut all relations with Shastri, popularly known as Baba Bageshwar.

In his statement on December 9, Garg had said, “Till date, due to us, the image of Bageshwar Maharaj Ji and the Sanatani Hindus of the Dham has been tarnished. We apologise to Pujya Balaji Sarkar and Bageshwar Maharaj for that issue, but from today onwards, we or any of our issues should not be associated with Bageshwar Dham and Bageshwar Maharaj Ji because from today onwards, we have ended our family relations with them forever.”

“From today, we do not have any relation or any connection with them and we have also given this information to the Family Court of our district, a copy is also kept with us,” he added.

On Tuesday he claimed that the video’s intentions have been shown wrongly and they aim to do the right thing. He said that the video was meant to give the message that the image of Sanatani Hindus who are associated with Baba Bageshwar should not get hurt because of him or his family.

“ It was our apology video and an apology to all Sanatanis and Hindus which has been presented in a wrong manner. You should not believe that video at all and should not spread it in this manner. Maharaj ji's work of Hindu unity is going on, so all of you are requested not to take that video in any other way,” Garg added.

Notably, Garg has been in the pivot of a lot of controversies in the past.