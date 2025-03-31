31-year-old woman doctor dies by suicide at govt college hostel in MP's Gwalior Gwalior doctor suicide: Dr Rekha Raghuvanshi, who was pursuing a Doctorate in Medicine (DM) in Neurology, was found hanging in her room.

Gwalior doctor suicide: A 31-year-old woman doctor allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at Gajra Raja Medical College (GRMC), a government-run institution in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, police said. Dr Rekha Raghuvanshi, who was pursuing a Doctorate in Medicine (DM) in Neurology, was found hanging in her hostel room on Saturday night.

No suicide note was found

Rudra Patha, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kampoo police station, said no suicide note was recovered at the scene. "We were notified by the facility late on Saturday night that a woman doctor had committed suicide in the hostel. The police team found Dr Raghuvanshi's body hanging in the room," the official said.

He further said that the doctor was a native of the Ashoknagar district, and her family was informed immediately. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and the police have seized her mobile phone for investigation, Pathak added.

Talking to reporters, the woman's brother, Rohit Raghuvanshi, said, "We spoke over the phone two days ago, but she did not mention any problems. She even worked on Saturday but took the extreme step at night."

Dr Raghuvanshi was in the second year of her DM degree, a super specialization.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: IIIT Allahabad student dies by suicide on birthday eve, family alleges lack of support

Also Read: Haryana: Eighth-grade student in Faridabad dies by suicide after failing exam