IIIT Allahabad student dies by suicide on birthday eve, family alleges lack of support

Prayagraj: A first-year student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad allegedly died by suicide at his hostel on Saturday night, a day before his 21st birthday. The student, Rahul Madala Chaitanya from Telangana, had reportedly been upset after failing an examination. No suicide note was recovered, but police said he had been distressed for the past few days. His family has alleged that the institute failed to inform them about his academic struggles, according to an NDTV report.

The tragic incident took place around 11:55 pm in Prayagraj’s Jhalwa area. Authorities said he jumped from the fifth floor of his hostel building. Dhoomanganj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ajendra Yadav said, “Upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.” A detailed investigation is underway.

Rahul's mother, Swarnalatha, who arrived in Prayagraj on Sunday, revealed that her son had sent her a message before the incident, asking her to take care of his younger brother and father. "I got scared after seeing his message and immediately tried calling him, but his phone was switched off. I then called his friend, who went to check on him. A few minutes later, his friend called back, saying my son was being taken to the hospital," she said. She also alleged that the institute informed her only after the incident that Rahul had been skipping classes for six months. “The administration never informed us about this earlier,” she said.

Investigation committee formed

IIIT Allahabad has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter. The panel has been instructed to submit its findings to Director Mukul Sharad Sutaone within a week. Additionally, the institute has recommended forming a sub-committee, including student representatives, to address concerns related to student well-being.

In a statement, the administration said, “We understand that such moments are incredibly difficult for everyone. The institute is here to provide any necessary support to those affected. Faculty members and the administration are available to help anyone in need of emotional or psychological support.”