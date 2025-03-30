Haryana: Eighth-grade student in Faridabad dies by suicide after failing exam A Class 8 student in Faridabad allegedly died by suicide after failing in his social science exam, leaving his family devastated.

A Class 8 student at a private school in Faridabad district allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself after failing in one subject. The deceased student was the only child of his parents, district officials informed on Saturday. Providing more details about the incident, officials stated that the student, a resident of Sector 31, had failed in his social science examination.

The results for the Class 8 examinations were declared on Friday, after which the boy had been under stress. Officials said that upon returning from school, the boy locked himself in his room on the first floor. When he did not come out till late evening, his mother went upstairs to check on him.

Finding the door locked, the mother went to the back of the room and saw her son hanging. She was reportedly devastated upon seeing her son in this state, leading to distress and cries within the household.

Upon hearing the mother's cries, neighbours rushed to the scene and informed the police. Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 31 police station, Surendra Singh, stated that no suicide note was found in the room. However, the boy's relatives informed the police that he had been under stress due to failing in one subject.

SHO Singh added that the police are investigating all aspects of the case. According to the police, the student was the only child of his parents. A pall of gloom has descended over the family and the neighborhood due to this tragic incident.