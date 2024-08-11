Vidisha district collector removed after Bija Mandal temple controversy, read details here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA The Bija Mandal temple is in controversy now in Madhya Pradesh

After the Bija Mandal temple controversy intensified, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday took a major step and removed Vidisha district collector Budhesh Kumar Vaidya from the district. Apart from this, the Madhya Pradesh government also made major administrative reshuffle by transferring 47 IAS and IPS officers posted in various districts of the state.

The whole controversy erupted after Vidisha collector Budhesh Kumar Vaidya denied permission to hold the annual ritual inside the Bija Mandal temple.

It should be noted that Hindus perform rituals on Nag Panchami at the Bija Mandal temple in Vidisha district and this annual worship has traditionally taken place outside the temple for many years. However, this year a Hindu group requested permission to hold the worship inside the temple. In response to the Hindu group, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) issued a letter stating that Bija Mandal is not a temple but a mosque.

Citing the ASI's letter, Vidisha district collector denied permission for worship inside the temple, stating that it is a mosque, not a temple. This move from the collector sparked a controversy among Hindu devotees.

There was resentment among Hindu organisations after the district collector denied permission to hold the annual ritual inside the temple on the day of Nag Panchami.

BJP state working committee member Surendra Sharma took a jibe on the transfer of the collector on social media and said, "I hope Vidisha Collector will not see a mosque in any temple now."

While talking to India TV on August 9, the protesters said that this is the first time in 60 years that a collector has arbitrarily issued a letter.

