Uddhav's convoy attacked with cow dung by MNS workers in response to 'betul nut attack' on Raj Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy was attacked with coconut and cow dung by Raj Thackeray’s Maha Navnirman Sena workers, the party said on Saturday (August 10). It said that the action came in response to Friday’s alleged incident in which party chief Raj Thackeray’s car was attacked with a Betel nut. The police said that over 20 people were detained in connection with the latest incident on Uddhav.

“Former Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray’s convoy was attacked with Coconut and Cow dung by MNS workers. It is in response to yesterday's incident where Raj Thackeray’s car was attacked with Betel nut,” MNS said.

The police confirmed the occurrence of the incident and detained over 20 persons. A formal case registration is under process, Thane Police said.

Image Source : INDIA TVVisual from the spot

Attack on Raj Thackeray’s convoy

The incident comes a day after some workers, suspected to be belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT), threw betel nuts when Raj Thackeray's convoy was passing in Beed city. Four Shiv Sena (UBT) workers were held for the act. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut admitted that those who protested against Raj Thackeray could be office-bearers of the Thackeray-led faction. He, however, distanced the Shiv Sena (UBT) from the Friday demonstration. Maratha quota activists had led the agitation, he claimed.

Following the alleged attack on his convoy, Raj Thackeray had issued a warning stating that Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) will not be able to hold a single rally in Maharashtra if they try to obstruct his Marathwada tour.

Raj Thackeray on Saturday (August 10) alleged that Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray were attempting to use Maratha quota stir to trigger riots ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections in the state, especially in Marathwada region. He claimed that the duo were using the Manoj Jarange-led quota stir as a shield for caste politics.