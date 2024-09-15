Two girls die after high-speeding BMW rams their scooter in Indore, CCTV footage surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two girls die after BMW hits their scooter in Indore

In a horrific road accident, two girls lost their lives after a speeding BMW, coming from the wrong side hit their scooter in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore late on Saturday night. The impact of the hit was so strong that both the girls jumped several feet in the air from the scooter before falling to the ground. According to the information, the incident took place at Indore’s Mahalaxmi Nagar under Khajrana police station limits when the girls were going home after watching an amusement fair.

"According to eyewitnesses, a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," said Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav.

Driver fled the scene

After the accident, the driver of the BMW fled the scene and the girls were admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Later, both of them succumbed during treatment. The heart-wrenching accident was captured in the nearby CCTV footage.

The girls have been identified as Diksha Jadon and Lakshmi Tomar. Disha Jadon was a resident of Gwalior and worked in a private banking firm in Indore. Her friend Lakshmi Tomar was also working in a private job with her. Lakshmi, a resident of MP's Shivpuri was the only earning member in her family. Lakshmi's father died a year ago.

Driver, father arrested

After the incident, the police registered a case under sections 181, 125 A, 106 A, and 105 of the BNS and arrested the driver of the BMW, Gajendra Pratap and his father Sardar Singh Gurjar, who are residents of Indore.

(Reported by: Bharat Patil)

