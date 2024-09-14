Madhya Pradesh: Three women, one girl found dead in well in Sagar

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Represntational Image

In a tragic incident on Saturday morning, the bodies of three women and a young girl from the same family were discovered inside a well in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh.

According to police reports, the victims included two sisters, their mother, and the six-year-old daughter of one of the sisters. The bodies were found under distressing circumstances. Two of the deceased women were discovered hanging inside the well from ropes that were tied to a nearby wooden pole, while the other two—one woman and the young girl—were found floating in the water.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Deori police station. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lokesh Sinha detailed that the family had eaten dinner together the previous night and then went to bed. The situation came to light when one of the deceased women's husband woke up and found his wife missing. His search led him to the well, where he discovered the horrific scene.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) was alerted around 7:30 a.m. and promptly arrived at the scene. The team confirmed the presence of the two hanging bodies and the two floating in the water.

According to the Police, the two sisters were married to two brothers. ASP Sinha noted that the investigation is ongoing and will explore all possible angles to understand the circumstances surrounding this devastating event.

The authorities are working to piece together the details of what led to this tragic outcome as the community reels from the shock of this loss.

(PTI inputs)