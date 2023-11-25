Madhya Pradesh: Six including two children dead in separate accidents in Agar Malwa, Khargone districts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

At least six people were killed and five others injured in two separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh. One of the accidents took place in Agar Malwa and another one in Khargone district in the last 24 hours.

Three were killed after a car overturned on a motorcycle after it collided with a truck on Indore-Kota Highway, around 15 kms from Agar Malwa district around 11 pm on Friday, a police official said.

"Two persons traveling in the car and one riding a motorcycle were killed in the accident, while three others were injured. Two of the seriously injured persons were referred to Ujjain for further treatment," he said.

In the second incident, three persons including two children, were killed in the Haldiya Ghati area, some 40-kms from Khargone district headquarters, after a truck collided with their two-wheeler on Friday evening, said Kotwali police station in-charge B L Mandloi.

The man was going with his wife and three children, including two daughters aged three and one-and-a-half-years and a five-year-old son, on the motorcycle when it collided with a truck at a turn, he said.

"The man's wife, their three-year-old daughter and son were killed in the accident," he said. The man and his younger daughter are injured and being treated at district hospital in Khargone, he said.

Police have filed cases in both incidents and initiated an investigation.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh Election: FIR against 17 for sharing voting booth photos on social media

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: Teenager kidnapped in broad daylight by bike-borne men in Gwalior | WATCH