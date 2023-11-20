Madhya Pradesh: Teenager kidnapped in broad daylight by bike-borne men in Gwalior | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Teenager kidnapped in broad daylight by bike-borne men in Gwalior

An appalling incident has come to light when a girl was kidnapped allegedly by two motorcycle-borne men in broad daylight from a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday.

A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media where the girl can be seen forcefully made to sit on a bike by a masked person. Another masked person is seen riding away the girl. The incident took place during the day in Jhansi Road area on Monday (November 20).

"Following the abduction of the girl, a case has been registered on the complaint of her kin and efforts are on to trace her," Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said. As per family members, a youth from the girl's village used to harass her and a case in this regard was already registered, the SP informed.

She had come with her father and other family members to Gwalior from Bhind to attend a function at a relative's house, the SP added. "The incident occurred when the girl went to the washroom of a petrol pump while her kin were talking to each other. Two motorcycle-borne forcefully took her away," he said.