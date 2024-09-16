Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces elder son Kartikey's engagement

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @KS_CHAUHAN23 Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his family

Wedding bells are ringing at the residence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as his elder son, Kartikey Singh Chouhan, is set to be engaged. On Monday (September 16), Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the joyous news on X (formerly Twitter), announcing that Kartikey’s engagement has been fixed with Amanat Bansal.

He wrote, "Today is a very happy occasion for me as a father. My wife Sadhana, my family, and I are extremely happy to share that my elder son Kartikey's engagement is fixed with Amanat Bansal, daughter of Anupam Bansal and Ruchita Bansal."

"Kartikey and Amanat's engagement ceremony will take place on October 17. Please extend your best wishes and blessings to both families for their future life together," he added.

Significantly, earlier in May, the Union Agriculture Minister had also announced the engagement of his younger son, Kunal Singh Chouhan, to his childhood friend Riddhi Jain. The engagement which was celebrated in a low-key ceremony in Bhopal, saw the presence of only close family and friends.

About Shivraj Singh Chouhan's family

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a prominent political figure in Madhya Pradesh and presently the Union Minister, has two sons—Kartikey and Kunal. While Kunal Singh Chouhan is the Managing Director of Sunder Foods & Dairy and prefers to stay out of the political limelight, Chouhan's elder son Kartikey is actively involved in politics and has been campaigning alongside his father since 2013.



