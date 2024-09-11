Shivraj Singh's big gift to Madhya Pradesh, approves proposal seeking increase in soybean MSP amid protests

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shivraj Singh with MP CM Mohan Yadav

The Centre on Wednesday approved the Madhya Pradesh government's proposal to increase MSP on soybean to Rs 4,892 per quintal. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the proposal within 24 hours of its Cabinet approval in the state. The Mohan Yadav Cabinet decided on the new MSP on Tuesday and sent it to the Central government.

Chouhan while talking to the media in Delhi said, "Agriculture and farmer welfare is PM Modi's top priority. Serving farmers is like worshipping God for us. For the last few days, the farmers of MP were worried that soybean was being sold below MSP. Earlier, we had allowed states like Maharashtra and Karnataka to buy soybean at the minimum support price."

Furthermore, he said, "Last night, a proposal came from the Madhya Pradesh government to buy soybean at MSP. We have approved that proposal. Farmers of Madhya Pradesh should not worry, soybean will be bought at the MSP rates. The full price of the hard work of the farmers will be given. This purchase will also be done in Madhya Pradesh."

Farmers protesting for Rs 6,000 MSP

Notably, farmers in MP are protesting at various places demanding to increase the price of soybean to Rs 6,000 and to buy it at MSP. Congress is also talking about taking to the streets to raise this issue. The opposition party has announced to organise the Kisan Nyay Yatra and tractor rally in all districts on September 20. Nevertheless, Cabinet Minister of Madhya Pradesh Government Kailash Vijayvargiya hailed the decision saying that CM Yadav had made a good decision in the Cabinet.

ALSO READ | MP: CM Mohan Yadav releases September instalment of Ladli Behna Yojna | Check details