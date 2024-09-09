MP: CM Mohan Yadav releases September instalment of Ladli Behna Yojna | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : @DRMOHANYADAV51/X (SCREENGRAB) MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav during an event in Bina

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday released the Ladli Behna scheme instalment for September in Bina. CM Yadav transferred funds under the Ladli Behna Yojana amounting to Rs 1574 crore. Moreover, the CM also transferred a fund of Rs 332.43 crore under the Social Security Pension Scheme.

Earlier, CM Yadav said, "Today, under the Ladli Behna Yojana, a second gift will be given to our sisters after the month of Sawan. As per the Prime Minister's intention, I will do as much as I can for the betterment of women. I hope that with this money, they will present many examples of betterment in their lives. I know of many sisters who have bought sewing machines with this amount, some have started their own independent business and their income has increased. Today is the time to do whatever we can for the betterment of their children and families. I will deposit this amount from the Bina. Let us all walk together with the government in the direction of women's empowerment."

Rs 1000 for 1.25 crore women

Notably, the Ladli Bahna scheme was initially launched by former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, providing ₹1000 per month to women. The amount was later increased to Rs 1250, with future plans to gradually raise it to Rs 3000 per month. Currently, approximately 1.25 crore women in the state benefit from the scheme.

CM Mohan Yadav constitutes new Delimitation Commission

Earlier in the day CM Yadav announced the constitution of a new Delimitation Commission. He said, "Our government has constituted a new delimitation commission for the development and administrative reform of the state." "By re-examining the districts and divisions, we are laying the foundation for better arrangements for your welfare. We endeavour to ensure that every corner of the state moves towards progress," he added.

