MP govt forms delimitation commission to review boundaries of districts and divisions, says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formed a Delimitation Commission, saying district and divisional boundaries will be reviewed again in the state.

Reported By : Anurag Amitabh Edited By : Raju Kumar
Bhopal
Updated on: September 09, 2024 16:49 IST
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav
Image Source : X MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

The Madhya Pradesh government formed a new delimitation commission to re-examine the boundaries and number of districts and divisions in the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who announced the decision, said Madhya Pradesh is the second-largest state in the country in terms of area.

"The districts have increased but there are many anomalies and discrepancies. Some people have to cover long distances to reach the district or divisional headquarters. We have formed a new delimitation commission to overcome such anomalies," Yadav said in a statement.

Through the commission, the government will review the boundaries of district and divisional headquarters and rationalise them for the betterment of people, he noted.

A retired officer of the additional chief secretary-level, Manoj Shrivastava, has been given responsibility of the commission, the CM said.

There are several difficulties in big districts like Sagar, Ujjain, Indore and Dhar. 

"Rationalisation of such districts will take place through the delimitation process," he said.

The state government has redefined the limits of police stations and this decision will be beneficial from the administrative point of view, Yadav said.

The CM urged the people to submit their suggestions to the commission.

