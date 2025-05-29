PM Modi in Bhopal on May 31: No-fly zone declared, women officers to lead security The Special Protection Group (SPG) will oversee the security arrangements during his presence in the city.

Bhopal:

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal on May 31, security across the city has been intensified. The Special Protection Group (SPG) will take direct charge of the Prime Minister's security during his time in the city, ensuring all protocols are meticulously followed.

No-fly zone around Jamboree Maidan

Bhopal Police has also issued a temporary restriction order on flying objects to ensure maximum security during the event. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence and Security) of Bhopal, Sonakshi Saxena, on Wednesday issued the order declaring a five-kilometre radius around Jamboree Maidan a no-fly zone.

"All forms of aerial objects such as drones, paragliders, hot air balloons, and other flying devices are strictly prohibited in a five-kilometre radius of Jamboree Maidan between 6 am to 4 pm on May 31," the order reads.

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against any violation of these security directives. It further added, "Violation of this order will be considered a breach of law and offenders will face legal action under section 223 of the BNS."

Women-led security arrangements in place for PM Modi's visit

As Prime Minister Modi is set to address a women's conference, the 'Mahila Maha Sammelan' at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal, all security arrangements will be handled by women police officers. The event is being organised to mark the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered Maratha queen.

Special DG Sonali Mishra will lead the overall security, supported by over six women IPS officers and nearly three dozen ASP and DSP level officers.

For the first time, more than 50 per cent women officers will be deployed in the PM's program.

Women officers will command every security point, from the helipad to the venue entrance.

Key highlights of security arrangements

Police force will be deployed at every nook and corner in the program.

A detailed security grid has been prepared, with Plan A and Plan B in place for any emergency scenario.

Three helipads were made at the Jamboree ground.

The PM will arrive directly at the Jamboree ground via helicopter from the state hangar.

In case of rain or poor weather, his convoy will switch to a road route.

Traffic restrictions:

Traffic heading to Bhopal from other cities will be diverted via bypass routes to other route.

No vehicles will be allowed to enter the city center or approach the Jamboree Maidan directly.

A designated route, Jamboree Route, has been prepared for authorised vehicles heading to the event site.

