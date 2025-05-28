PM Modi speaks to Ghulam Nabi Azad after he falls ill in Kuwait, wishes speedy recovery Official sources confirmed that the Prime Minister Modi personally called Ghulam Nabi Azad, who took ill during the delegation’s visit to Kuwait.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is currently hospitalised in Kuwait, to enquire about his health and wish him a speedy recovery. Azad is part of one of the multi-party delegations currently visiting world capitals to convey India’s message on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Official sources confirmed that the Prime Minister personally called the former Union Minister, who took ill during the delegation’s visit to Kuwait.

BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, who is leading the delegation that includes Azad, said on Tuesday that the senior leader is stable and under medical supervision.

Panda also noted that Azad’s contributions to the meetings held earlier in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and that the DPAP chairman is disappointed at being bedridden during this crucial diplomatic effort.

Currently, seven multi-party delegations are visiting different countries with the objective of emphasizing India’s zero tolerance policy on terrorism, specifically addressing threats emanating from Pakistan.

The deployment of these delegations comes in the wake of a four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan in May, which was triggered by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

These delegations aim to counter Pakistan’s attempts to portray India as the aggressor on the international stage, by presenting credible information and evidence of Pakistan's links to terrorism.

The delegation led by Baijayant Panda is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria as part of this outreach.

(With PTI inputs)