PM Modi to visit Bageshwar Dham, lay foundation stone for cancer hospital on Feb 23 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav visited the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Center in Khajuraho and took review of the preparations for the event. Meanwhile, Dhirendra Shastri, Bageshwar Dham chief, said that the hospital would likely be inaugurated by the end of 2027 or early 2028.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 23 will visit the famous Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district to lay the foundation stone for a cancer hospital. Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday reached Chhatarpur and inspected preparations at Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Center in Khajuraho.

"I have come here to see the preparations. This place is a centre of faith, but if people get treatment for serious diseases like cancer here, it will be a virtuous act. I congratulate everyone on this," CM Yadav told media.

CM Yadav further added, "The Cancer Hospital's inauguration will be done. PM Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh. I welcome him. Regarding the preparations, I had a meeting with the officials. PM Modi will also give his guidance for the Global Investors Summit. PM Modi's visit will benefit us."

"PM Modi's visit will bring double benefits to the region. On one hand, the Cancer Hospital will provide essential healthcare to those in need, and on the other, it will create employment opportunities for the local youth," CM Yadav added.

Meanwhile, Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on February 23 said that it would be a huge day for Bundelkhand and they all were working hard to make this event successful and grand.

"CM Mohan Yadav held a meeting with officials regarding PM Modi's event scheduled for February 23. This day is going to be a huge day for Bundelkhand, and hence, we all are working hard to make that event a successful one and grand... By the end of 2027 and in the beginning of 2028, this cancer hospital will be inaugurated in a grand manner...," Bageshwar Dham chief said.

(With ANI Inputs)