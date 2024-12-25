PM Modi launches Ken-Betwa River link project in MP's Khajuraho | How will it help farmers?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ken- Betwa River Linking National Project in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on Wednesday (25 December).

The Ken- Betwa river linking national project is the country's first interlinking of rivers project under the national perspective plan. This project will provide irrigation facilities to various districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh benefitting lakhs of farmer families. The project will also provide drinking water facilities to the people of the region.

PM Modi addressed a gathering on the occasion of launching the mega project. The prime minister said, "Today the entire world is celebrating Christmas. I extend my best wishes to the people belonging to the Christian community in the country and the world. The BJP government under the leadership of Mohan Yadav has completed one year. I congratulate him, BJP workers and the people of the state."

"In the last 1 year, development has got a new pace. Today, development projects worth crores of rupees have been launched and foundation stones have been laid. Today, the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project was also laid here...I want to congratulate the people of the state for these projects. 100 years of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee is being celebrated today. It is also the festival of Good Governance...Good Governance is the identity of BJP," he added.

Speaking at the launch event in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "Congress kept telling lies to people of Bundelkhand for many years. They kept promising packages for the area but Bundelkhand got nothing. Today, 11 districts of Bundelkhand will get access to drinking water and water for irrigation and industries."

Ken-Betwa River link project to produce 100 MW power

Along with providing water to farmers, the hydropower projects will contribute more than 100 MW in green energy. The project will also create many employment opportunities as well as strengthen the rural economy.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also released a commemorative stamp and coin marking the 100th birth anniversary of Vajpayee. He laid the foundation stone of 1153 Atal Gram Sushasan buildings. These buildings will play an important role in the practical conduct of work and responsibilities of Gram Panchayats leading to good governance at the local level.

In line with his commitment to energy sufficiency and promoting green energy, PM Modi inaugurated the Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project established at Omkareshwar in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The project will reduce carbon emissions and contribute to the Government's mission of net zero carbon emissions by 2070. It will also help in water conservation by reducing water evaporation.

Also read: PM Modi pens monumental contributions of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 100th birth anniversary, pays tribute