PM Modi pens monumental contributions of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 100th birth anniversary, pays tribute

As the national observes Good Governance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary. He also penned an article tracing his political journey and contribution to revolutionising India's infrastructure. He called him the architect of India’s transition into the 21st century.

Taking to X, the PM said, "Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his 100th birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India. His vision and mission will continue to give strength to the resolve for a developed India."

Architect of India's transition into 21st century: PM

In a separate post, he shared his thoughts saying, "Our nation will always be grateful to Atal Ji for being the architect of India’s transition into the 21st century. When he took oath as PM in 1998 our nation had passed through a period of political instability."

He credited the NDA Government under Atal Ji for making the first serious attempt to make technology accessible to the common citizens. PM Modi emphasised initiatives taken by Vajpayee that proved to be a milestone including, the Golden Quadrilateral, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, the push for Delhi Metro and others.

Vajpayee, first leader to address UNGA in Hindi

The PM also traced the biggest achievement of the government under his tenure, when India concluded the nuclear tests in Pokhran and became a nuclear power. PM recalled how Vajpayee contributed to the enrichment of culture by becoming the first leader to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in Hindi.

Congress stooped low to call Vajpayee traitor: PM Modi

In his memorial note, he also called out Congress for calling him a traitor. He said, "His was a career spent largely in the Opposi-tion benches but never carried any trace of bitterness against anyone, even though the Congress stooped to new lows by going to the extent of calling him a traitor!"