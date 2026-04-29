12 labourers killed, 20 injured as pick-up van overturns and crashes into SUV in MP's Dhar

Dhar:

At least 12 labourers, including 10 women and two men, were killed and 20 others injured when the pick-up van carrying them overturned and collided with an SUV in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, an official said.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday. The accident occurred near a Reliance Industries petrol pump at Chikliya crossing when a pickup truck carrying labourers went out of control and overturned.

12 dead, 20 injured

According to preliminary information, around 35 labourers were returning home in the vehicle from Baggad when the driver lost control near the crossing. The vehicle overturned and subsequently collided with an SUV coming from the opposite direction.

"Twelve people died on the spot, while approximately 20 others were injured," said Dhar district's in-charge collector, Abhishek Choudhary.

Seriously injured referred to Indore

Meanwhile, several other laborers sustained severe injuries and were immediately rushed to the District Hospital with the assistance of local residents and the police. The condition of some of the injured remains extremely critical. The seriously injured persons were referred to Indore after initial treatment.

On a pickup vehicle overturns, Duty Doctor, District Bhoj Hospital, Dr Chhatrapal Singh Chauhan said, "A pickup vehicle got into an accident. It had around 35 people in it. All the patients have arrived here. 10 to 15 people have died... 8 to 10 patients are in a very serious condition... "

Senior officials, including Choudhary and Mayank Awasthi, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot following the accident.

The Tirla Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

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