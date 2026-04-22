Madhya Pradesh: 2 dead, 1 critically injured in Jabalpur after drunk driver rams motorcyclists

New Delhi:

Two people were killed and a 15-year-old boy critically injured when a car driven by a drunk driver struck them near Dhanvantari Nagar Chowk in Jabalpur late Tuesday night, police said. City Superintendent of Police Ashish Jain reported that the victims, Gopal Prasad Kumhar (38) and his son Shubham (15), had stopped near a shop after attending a wedding in the area. A 30-year-old man, Pankaj Sahu, was also present with his two-wheeler.

As the father-son duo stood by their motorcycle, a car driven recklessly and under the influence of alcohol hit them, along with Sahu. Bystanders were left shocked at the scene of the accident.

Injured rushed to hospital

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared Gopal and Pankaj dead on arrival, while Shubham’s condition remains critical. Several other individuals injured in the accident are receiving treatment.

Drunk driver arrested

Police later identified the driver as a resident of the Ranjhi area. Medical tests confirmed he was intoxicated at the time of the crash. A case of culpable homicide has been registered, and the driver has been taken into custody.

CSP Ashish Jain said, “This is a tragic incident caused due to reckless driving under the influence of alcohol. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway."

(Report by Debjeet Deb)