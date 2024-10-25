Out on picnic, woman gets gangraped: Outrage in MP after two such crime cases

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Two shocking incidents of rape have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, further fueling public outrage over the growing prevalence of sexual violence in India. In Rewa, a couple was brutally attacked while enjoying a picnic near a temple on October 21. The husband was tied to a tree while his wife was subjected to a horrific gang rape. The assailants recorded the assault and threatened to release the video online if the couple dared report the crime to the police.

The Rewa incident has also raised concerns about the efficiency of the local police. The couple reported the crime on October 22, but the police allegedly delayed the investigation and attempted to suppress the news, possibly to avoid negative publicity ahead of a major industrial conclave scheduled for October 23.

The police have faced criticism for their alleged cover-up, which has further fueled public outrage. While they have initiated a search for the accused and rounded up several suspects, no arrests have been made so far. The authorities have assured the public that they are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In a similar kind of incident in Indore, a neurodivergent woman was sexually assaulted by a daily wage worker. CCTV footage captured the woman wandering, disoriented, and injured in the city's Sadar Bazaar area around 3:45 AM on Tuesday.

Upon reviewing the footage, the police identified the perpetrator as Sonu, who had accosted the woman hours earlier. The CCTV footage revealed that Sonu had led the woman to a secluded waste treatment facility where the assault took place. The police later announced that Sonu had confessed to the rape.

The persistent occurrence of such heinous crimes has ignited widespread public anger and demands for stricter measures to prevent sexual violence.

