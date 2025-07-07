Madhya Pradesh: 9 IAS officers transferred, Neeraj Mandloi appointed as ACS to CM Mohan Yadav | Full list here A major administrative overhaul has taken place in Madhya Pradesh, involving the reassignment of nine senior IAS officers. Check the complete list here.

Bhopal:

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government has transferred nine senior IAS r Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, assigning them to new roles and responsibilities. As part of the reshuffle, Neeraj Mandloi has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, replacing Dr Rajesh Rajora.

As per the order, Rajora has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Narmada Valley Development Authority and the Water Resources Department. Besides holding the charge of ACS at the CM’s Office, Mandloi will continue to hold the reins of the crucial Energy Department and Public Service Management Department as an additional charge, he said.

Here's the full list of IAS officers transferred

Sanjay Dubey has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development and Housing Department.

Rakhi Sahay has been appointed as the Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC).

Sanjay Kumar Shukla will now be the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the General Administration Department.

DP Ahuja has been appointed as the Principal Secretary of the Cooperative Department.

M Selvendran will be the Secretary of Personnel, General Administration Department.

Nishant Warvade has been appointed as the Secretary of the Agriculture Department.

Prabal Sipahi will take over as the Commissioner of Higher Education Department.

