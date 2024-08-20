Musician Uttam Singh, singer K S Chitra to receive National Lata Mangeshkar Award

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Renowned musician Uttam Singh and playback singer K S Chithra

Lata Mangeshkar Award: Renowned musician Uttam Singh and playback singer K S Chithra have been selected to receive the National Lata Mangeshkar Award from the Madhya Pradesh government. The awards will be presented at a ceremony on September 28, according to an announcement made by an official on Tuesday.

The state culture department bestows this award annually on the birth anniversary of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Jayant Bhise, the director of the Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academy, confirmed that Uttam Singh will be honoured with the Mangeshkar Award for 2022, while K S Chithra will receive it for 2023.

For the first time, the award ceremony will be held at a newly constructed auditorium dedicated to Lata Mangeshkar, which was built by the Madhya Pradesh government in her memory.

Lata Mangeshkar, born in Indore on September 28, 1929, and who passed away in Mumbai on February 6, 2022, has left an indelible mark on Indian music.

The award, which was instituted in 1984, aims to encourage artistic excellence in light music. It includes a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation.

Past recipients of this prestigious award include luminaries such as Naushad, Kishore Kumar, and Asha Bhosle.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also Read: AIIMS Delhi issues protocol for treatment of suspected mpox patients amid surge in cases globally

Also Read: Badlapur sexual abuse case: Maharashtra govt appoints lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as Public Prosecutor