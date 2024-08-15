Mumbai-bound Akasa Air flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal after passenger falls sick

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Akasa Air flight.

A Varanasi-Mumbai flight of Akasa Air with 172 passengers on board today (August 15) made an emergency landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal after a passenger fell sick, an official said.

"Akasa Air flight QP1524, flying from Varanasi to Mumbai on 15 August 2024, made a diversion and landed in Bhopal on account of a medical emergency on board.

Despite the best efforts of our cabin crew and a doctor on board who provided immediate assistance, the passenger, unfortunately, passed away," the airline in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the relatives and loved ones of the deceased passenger. We acknowledge the efforts of our cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift response to this emergency," the airline said.

Emergency landing due to health issues of a passenger

The pilot contacted the Air Traffic Control and made emergency landing at 11:40 am after a passenger faced a serious health issue, airport director Ramji Awasthi told media.

Awasthi had said the passenger, who was in a critical condition, was rushed to hospital. The flight is expected to resume its journey at 5:00 pm after completing necessary formalities, Awasthi said.

ALSO READ: 'Horrible': Passenger recounts travelling experience with pet on Akasa Air flight, airline replies