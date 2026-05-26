MP tragedy: Five killed as soil caves in during well construction in Panna; bodies recovered

Bhopal:

As many as five persons were killed after a massive soil collapse occurred during the construction of a well in Nayapurwa village under Gram Panchayat Beherpurwa in Ajaygarh Development Block of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district on Tuesday.

According to local officials, the workers were engaged in digging and reinforcement work inside the under-construction well when loose soil from the surrounding area suddenly caved in, trapping them beneath heavy debris. Villagers and rescue teams rushed to the spot immediately and launched an urgent rescue operation.

"A well collapsed, resulting in the deaths of those who were engaged in digging it, as a massive amount of soil suddenly caved in upon them. We have recovered the bodies of five individuals," Panna SP Nivedita Naidu said while talking to reporters.

CM Mohan Yadav expresses anguish

MP CM Mohan Yadav has expressed deep pain over the incident. He announced financial aid for the next of kin of the deceased and paid tributes to the departed souls.

“The news of the death of laborers due to the collapse of a well under construction in Nayapurwa of Beeharpurwa Gram Panchayat in Panna district is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of 4 lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased from the state government,” CM Yadav posted on X.

MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma pays condolences

BJP MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma shared details about the incident and expressed condolences to all those affected in this tragic incident. Sharma said he spoke with the district collector and instructed officials to provide necessary aid to the affected families.

"An old well was under construction under MNREGA. Workers were working there...This is a tragic incident, and in such an incident, we all stand with those families and those workers. I am also speaking with the Chief Minister. I have just spoken with the Collector and all the administrative officials,” Sharma said.

“The administration has taken immediate action to provide the necessary assistance they need. I also pay my condolences to all those affected in this tragic incident that occurred in my constituency. In such a tragic incident, everyone stands with them and the administration and the government are making every effort to provide them with all possible assistance," he added.