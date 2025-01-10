Madhya Pradesh shocker: Man fined for walking without helmet on road in Panna, files complaint for justice

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Sushil Kumar Shukla,

In a bizarre turn of events in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district, a man was slapped with a Rs 300 fine for not wearing a helmet—while walking. Yes, you read that right: a pedestrian fined for failing to don a helmet, despite not being on a bike.

The unusual incident unfolded in the Ajaygarh police station area, located about 40 kilometres from Panna. Sushil Kumar Shukla, the man at the centre of the fine, was on his way to invite guests to his daughter’s birthday party when a police vehicle pulled up.

According to Shukla, he was promptly bundled into the vehicle and taken to the local police station. The reason? A fine for allegedly riding a motorcycle without a helmet—though Shukla was on foot the entire time.

At the police station, things only got more peculiar. Shukla claims that after explaining his need to get back for the celebration, officers decided to issue a fine—not for walking unprotected, but for a motorcycle parked nearby. They recorded the registration number of the bike, apparently confusing it with Shukla’s mode of transport, and handed him a fine for riding without a helmet.

Flabbergasted by the encounter, Shukla didn’t let it slide. He travelled to Panna and filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police (SP), requesting an investigation into the matter and appropriate action against the officers involved.

In response to the complaint, the SP assured that the case was under review and assigned it to the Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Ajaygarh, Rajeev Singh Bhadauria. The SP added that the initial details seemed incomplete but promised action once the investigation was completed.

So, while Shukla may not have been wearing a helmet while walking, he certainly seems to be taking steps to ensure that justice is served—and hopefully, no one will be fined for walking without shoes next time!