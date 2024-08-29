MP Police line-attaches GRP official after viral video shows beating of woman and son | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Police line-attaches GRP official after viral video shows beating of woman and son.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, has been line-attached following the emergence of a video that allegedly shows her beating a woman and her teenage son with a stick. The incident, which reportedly took place 10 months ago, came to light after the Madhya Pradesh Congress shared the video on social media, sparking public outrage.

Congress accuses police of targeting Dalit family

The Madhya Pradesh Congress alleged that the victims belonged to the Dalit community, criticising the police for what they called "hooliganism." In their post, the Congress questioned Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on the conduct of the state police, calling the incident "shameful" and demanding accountability.

Incident linked to notorious criminal

The video, which shows the woman GRP officer and other uniformed personnel beating the duo in a closed room, has prompted a police investigation. The Madhya Pradesh police clarified that the victims are related to a notorious criminal, Deepak Vanshkar, who has 19 cases registered against him and has been absconding since a theft incident. A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for his capture.

Probe ordered by senior officials

Following the viral video's circulation, the state police headquarters have ordered a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) level probe into the matter. The GRP officer has been removed from field duties, and the investigation will determine the appropriate course of action.

