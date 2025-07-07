MP plans big push to boost milk production for farmers' prosperity: CM Mohan Yadav In a review meeting with the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, Yadav said efforts are underway to bring 50 per cent of the state’s villages under the milk collection network.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has emphasised the state government’s commitment to enhancing the economic well-being of farmers and cattle-rearers by significantly increasing milk production.

In a review meeting with the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, Yadav said efforts are underway to bring 50 per cent of the state’s villages under the milk collection network.

Cooperative model gets a boost with new societies

The CM noted that 381 new milk cooperative societies have been formed, linking 9,500 milk producers to the cooperative dairy system. This initiative aims to strengthen the dairy infrastructure and improve farmer incomes.

Officials briefed the CM on various initiatives including increasing milk collection, improving dairy animal breeds, and developing model farms in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board. Enhancing the brand appeal of MP’s popular ‘Sanchi’ milk was also discussed.

Support from Centre, financial boost for unions

The state’s dairy development efforts follow instructions from Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to make the scheme more profitable. The Jabalpur and Gwalior milk unions have reported a notable rise in milk collection and have raised milk prices by Rs 2.5 to Rs 6 per litre. Additionally, Rs 2 crore in working capital has been provided to each of these unions to help clear pending dues to farmers.

The Heifer Rearing Centre has been established under the Bhopal Milk Union to further improve livestock quality. Officials also informed the CM about timely payments being made to milk suppliers, ensuring trust and participation among producers.