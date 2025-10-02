MP: Nine killed after tractor carrying Durga idols falls into lake in Khandwa Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed anguish over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

As many as nine persons were killed after a tractor-trolley plunged into a lake in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa. The incident happened on Thursday when the devotees were going to immerse idols of Goddess Durga after Navratri celebrations.

“The accidents that occurred during the immersion of Durga in the villages of Jamli in Khargone and the Ingoria police station area near Ujjain are extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to provide an assistance amount of ₹4-4 lakh to the immediate family members of the deceased and to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment in the nearest hospital,” CM Yadav posted on X.