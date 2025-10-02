Delhi godman sexual assault: Three women aides of Baba Parthasarathi nabbed; shocking details emerge According to investigating officers, Parthasarathi’s behavior is extremely shocking. He shows no signs of remorse or guilt. At present, the police are conducting a comprehensive investigation in the case.

New Delhi:

In a big development in the Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati case, Delhi Police has arrested his three female associates from Uttarakhand’s Almora, sources revealed. The police team visited the guest house where Chaitanyananda, formerly known as Swami Parthasarathy, stayed with female students.

According to the police, all three confessed during interrogation that they pressured the students, threatened them and tried to destroy evidence, all under Baba's instructions.

The investigation also revealed that these women used to intimidate the students in the name of “discipline” and “time management.”

In another development, objectionable evidence was found on Baba's mobile phone. He was seen making inappropriate and indecent comments on photos of students shared in a yoga group.

Parthasarathi shows no signs of remorse

According to investigating officers, Parthasarathi’s behavior is extremely shocking. He shows no signs of remorse or guilt. At present, the police are conducting a comprehensive investigation in the case.

Baba Parthasarathi, a senior member of the management committee at Sri Sharada Institute of Management has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple students enrolled in a diploma programme.

About the case

The students, all women pursuing a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) scholarship scheme, have come forward with serious allegations. According to the police, statements from 32 female students were recorded during the inquiry. Out of these, 17 students alleged that the accused used abusive language, sent obscene text and WhatsApp messages and made unwanted physical contact.

The self-proclaimed spiritual leader was arrested from a hotel in Agra.

Past allegations against Baba Parthasarathi

The accused has reportedly been living in Delhi for the past 12 years. He is originally from Odisha. Investigations revealed that this is not the first time he has faced such charges. Two earlier cases of molestation were filed against him in Odisha, one in 2009 and another in 2016