Swami Chaitanyanand, accused of molesting 17 women, changed 13 hotels in 40 days: Police probe Police said Swami Chaitanyanand used to stay in cheap hotels where there were no CCTV cameras and added that his disciples used to make hotel bookings for him.

Big revelations were found during probe regarding self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati on Monday. Police investigations revealed that Swami was keeping an eye on the activities of the institute even during his absconding and in the last 40 days, he has changed 13 hotels, mostly hiding among monks.

Swami used to stay in cheap hotels without CCTVs

In these last few days, Swami Chaitanyanand used to stay in cheap hotels where there were no CCTV cameras. Police stated that his disciples used to make hotel bookings for him and the Delhi Police said it is looking for his helpers.

During the interrogation by police, Chaitanyananda has been repeatedly saying that he is "getting nervous" since morning. Police have sent Chaitanyanand's three phones for FSL investigation.

Swamy Chaitanyananda sent to five-day custody

A Delhi court on Sunday remanded Chaitanyananda Saraswati to five-days police custody for questioning. The order was announced by Duty Magistrate Ravi.

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, 62, accused of sexually harassing 17 women students at a private institute, was apprehended from a hotel in Agra Sunday morning.

During the arguments, the prosecution alleged that Saraswati had molested several women and sought sexual favours from them and that the testimonies of the victims had corroborated the allegations.

"He had given them threats. (CCTV) Cameras were installed to monitor their movement – some were installed in bathrooms. Around 16 girls have complained. Several other allegations need to be verified," the prosecution alleged.

16-20 women have already recorded their statements

The counsel for the accused countered the plea for custodial interrogation, saying all "16-20 women" women had already recorded their statements.

"You have already taken my phones, one iPad, and my luggage. I am diabetic, having anxiety issues, whose monk's robes have been taken away. I am not allowed to wear my robes. You want police custody only to harass me. In case you feel there is any threat (to the women), that can be countered by taking me in judicial custody," the counsel pleaded.

The advocate appearing for the complainant said police custody was required as the accused needed to be confronted with the statements of victims, digital, and other pieces of evidence.

The prosecution was using "hollow words," the defence counsel retorted. The complainant's advocate said, "One witness has categorically stated that she would be picked up if she dared to complain. Investigation, which is at a nascent stage, runs the risk of being tampered with. Another FIR has been registered for the offence of cheating, where the accused's anticipatory bail has been rejected."

The advocate continued, "This is the first time he has joined the investigation in two months. Accused is not cooperating with the investigation. He has not given passwords of his iPad and iCloud.Mere seizure is not enough."

The defence counsel said that his client's conduct had nothing to do with the plea seeking police custody. "They have data of around 40 CCTV cameras. They have to show a requirement for police custody," he said.

Police have frozen Rs 8 crore linked to Swami

Police have frozen Rs 8 crore parked in multiple bank accounts and fixed deposits linked to Saraswati.

According to the FIR, Saraswati, a former chairman of a management institute in southwest Delhi, allegedly forced female students to visit his quarter late at night, and sent them inappropriate text messages at odd hours.

He allegedly kept track of the students' movements through his phone. During the investigation, it was revealed that he allegedly used different names and particulars to operate multiple bank accounts and withdrew over Rs 50 lakh after the FIR was registered against him.

Saraswati allegedly submitted documents with varying particulars at the time of account opening. Police also found fake visiting cards from him, showing his association with the United Nations and BRICS.

