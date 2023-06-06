Hijab row: Men throw ink on Damoh District Education Officer SK Mishra, raise 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ink was thrown on Damoh District Education Officer

Hijab row: A group of people on Tuesday threw ink on Damoh District Education Officer SK Mishra and raised 'Jai Srhi Ram' slogans.

"...I don't know their names but they are locals. They were speaking of Ganga Jamuna School issue (Hijab controversy). I have neither been given its investigation nor have I filed a report. This has been handed over to a high-power committee. I saw a few faces among them who had some outstanding bills issue. So, they might have done this out of revenge. The bills pertained to the maintenance of repairing of some schools and the bills will be reimbursed. I don’t have any enmity with anyone still this happened to me. I think about filing a complaint on the incident (ink throwing)," Mishra said.

Hijab row in Damoh

A controversy erupted after a hoarding of topper girl students in Damoh Ganga Jamuna School's MP board examination in which Hindu girls were allegedly shown in the Hijab. Later, the matter was investigated by the District Education Officer, Collector and Superintendent of Police but no foul was detected and a clean chit was given. After it went viral on social media, Hindu organizations took out a procession and handed over a memorandum to the collector demanding a re-investigation into the issue.

(Report by Mahendra)

