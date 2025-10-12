Madhya Pradesh Ladli Behna Scheme: CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 1,541 crore, announces hike to Rs 1,500 Madhya Pradesh Ladli Behna Scheme: At the event, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the upcoming Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river-linking project, which is expected to significantly boost agricultural productivity in the Sheopur region.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 1,541 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.26 crore women beneficiaries under the Ladli Behna Yojana’s 29th installment. Announcing an increase in the monthly financial aid, Yadav declared that with immediate effect, eligible women will receive Rs 1,500 per month, up from the existing Rs 1,250. The event in Sheopur coincided with preparations for the Bhai Dooj and Diwali festivals, promising more good news for women across the state.

Scheme aims and eligibility

The Ladli Behna Yojana is a flagship welfare program aimed at economic empowerment of women aged 21 to 60 who are married, divorced, or abandoned and belong to economically weaker sections. The scheme provides direct monthly financial transfers to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts to boost their financial independence. The latest disbursement and hike follow the government’s commitment to promoting women’s welfare and financial inclusion in Madhya Pradesh.

Development initiatives and farmer welfare

At the event, CM Yadav highlighted the upcoming Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river-linking project that promises to transform agricultural productivity in the Sheopur region. He urged farmers not to sell their land, emphasising its rising value and the promise of a new era of prosperity. The government has also ensured a wheat procurement price of Rs 2,600 per quintal with bonuses and is implementing schemes like Bhavantar to improve farmers’ economic conditions.

Healthcare and infrastructure boost

Highlighting development in health infrastructure, CM Yadav noted that the state, which had only five medical colleges in 2002-03, now boasts 32 colleges, including eight established in the past year alone. He announced plans to set up nursing and paramedical colleges and emphasized that a proposed broad-gauge rail line would further boost development and employment opportunities in the area.

Government’s priority focus

The Madhya Pradesh government under Mohan Yadav continues to prioritize the welfare of women, farmers, youth, and underprivileged groups. The leadership credits the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing special attention on these sections, with the establishment of a medical college in Sheopur symbolising this commitment. Yadav reaffirmed the state government’s dedication towards comprehensive development and inclusive growth for all its citizens.​