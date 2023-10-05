Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates Mahakal Lok Phase-2 at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicated the 'Mahakal Lok Phase-2' at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on Thursday. The first phase of the Mahakal Lok Project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2022.

Every day lakhs of devotees visit the Mahakaleshwar temple. In such a situation, to allow the crowd to have darshan safely and to take them out, an underground tunnel will be built inside the temple premises under Phase 2. It will open directly on the right side of the sanctum sanctorum. Through eight such lines, 3 to 5 lakh people can be evacuated safely.

Sharing the information in this regard, the temple administration said that around 25,000 people used to come to Mahakal every day to pay their obeisance. But after the construction of the Mahakal Corridor, this number has reached in lakhs.

To feed thousands of devotees, a large food area was required, which has been completed under Mahakal Corridor Phase Two. This other area is built in 40,000 square feet and has been prepared at a cost of Rs 27 crores. In the two-story building of the enormous granary constructed in 50,000 square feet, one lakh people will be able to eat food in a day. There is a provision to feed 6,000 people in an hour through kitchens on both floors.

About 'Mahakal Lok Phase-2'

The food area in the temple has been expanded. A 250-meter-long tunnel will be built in the Mahakal temple complex. Besides, arrangements for waiting halls have been made for devotees. The Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project will provide better amenities for those visiting the temple which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and houses one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. The corridor has around 108 aesthetically ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones that depict the Anand Tandav Swaroop (Lord Shiva's dance form), 200 statues and murals of Lord Shiva and goddess Shakti.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election

It should be mentioned here that Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held at the end of this year to elect all 230 members in Madhya Pradesh. The tenure of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end in January 2024.

